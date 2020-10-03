1/1
GILROY-SCOTT, Alan Michael September 30, 1939 - September 25, 2020 Alan Gilroy-Scott peacefully ended his adventures on Earth on September 25, 2020. We say goodbye to a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A tried and true British boy to the end, he gave a good fight. Predeceased by his father William Gilroy-Scott, his mother Nell Stanton and brother Neil. is survived by his son Bryce, daughter Tara, grandson Tevne and sister Barbara. A loyal husband, he can again dance with his Lady once more. No service or flowers by request; a slideshow celebrating Alan's life can be viewed here: https://tinyurl.com/y3et5rn3. Memorial tributes may be made directly to Victoria Hospice: https://victoriahospice.org/how-we-can-help Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
