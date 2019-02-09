Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Preston Corrigall. View Sign

CORRIGALL, Alan Preston November 8, 1927 - February 2, 2019 "The End" The above was Alan's requested obituary but we thought we should add a little more detail! A long and happy life, filled with hard work, love, and family, came to a peaceful end at Cowichan District Hospital with his family at his side. Alan is survived by Claire, his loving wife of 69 years, and daughters Gail (Ron) and Lynn (Mike), daughters-in-law Gail and Lylla, sister Ruth Greenaway and sister-in-law Doreen Palmer, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Alan was predeceased by his sons Neil in 2013 and Darryl in 2014 and by his brother David. Alan was born in Cumberland, B.C. to John and Margery Corrigall, and raised on the family farm on Denman Island. He worked in the logging industry while living in Courtney and Union Bay, and in 1963 he moved the family to Honeymoon Bay to finish off his career working on Cowichan Lake. After retiring in 1988 he enjoyed camping, fishing, travelling, playing cards, golfing and woodworking - especially making beautiful burl clocks and tables. Family and friends could always count on Alan's friendly nature and great sense of humor! Many thanks to all of the helpful friends and neighbors, and to Dr. Froese and the wonderful staff at the Cowichan District Hospital 2nd floor South Wing. Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, Feb 16, 2019, at the Honeymoon Bay Community Hall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Alan's name to the Cowichan Hospice Society "Hospice House" 3122 Gibbins Rd. Duncan, B.C. V9L 1G2.







375 Brae Road

Duncan , BC V9L3T9

(250) 748-2134

