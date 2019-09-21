Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan R. Case. View Sign Obituary

Alan Robert Case, 94, passed on peacefully on September 13, 2019 in Victoria, BC, with his loved ones at his side. Predeceased by parents Ernest and Hilda, siblings Arthur, Tom, Dorothy and Lilla. Survived by wife Diana, sons Ian (Heather) and Robert (Erin) and four grandchildren. Born 1925 and raised on the family homestead near Berwyn, Alberta, Alan served as a nurse to returning soldiers in Halifax during WWII. He studied at UBC where he met Diana. In '52, he traveled to London then signed up to teach in Sudan from '56-60 where he married Diana ('56). He returned to teach in Zaria (64-67) and Jos, Nigeria (80-84) at universities and teachers' colleges. In Canada, he taught English at Haney Correctional before moving to Kelowna where he taught and was Librarian at Springvalley. He and Diana retired to the Sunshine Coast where he volunteered at the Roberts Creek Library for many years. In 2016, he and Diana moved to Victoria. In younger years, he loved fishing and camping with his sons. A great lover of stories and literature, he was a voracious reader and a wonderful teller of tales. He is dearly missed. Deep thanks to caregivers that tended him in his final months. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Roberts Creek Library, Kelowna Friends of Library or Federal NDP.

