McRAE, Alan R. August 12, 1929 - July 24, 2019 Honouring Alan for his love and support from his surviving wife, Joan Nielsen, children, grand and great-grandchildren and extended family and many friends. Meeting in 1997, we travelled often to the prairies, visiting relatives, friends, especialy his surviving sister, Marguerite Black and family. Alan was a member at Cedar Hill Golf Club. He was an active member of the Navy Diving Unit, and Chief & POs, Sons of Scotland, Cordova Bay Hikers, Imperial Dance Club. He resided in Fanny Bay for the past 10 years, but spent much of his time in Victoria. Many friends enjoyed the Fanny Bay Oysters that he always brought with him. Thank-you for sharing the 22 year journey! Blessings, Rest In Peace.





