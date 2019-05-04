Joe passed away peacefully at home as was his wish.
He leaves behind a loving family: wife Anne, son Tony (Jane) and sister Ann (Jack). Also remembering Joe are his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Les and Barb and his niece, Shannon (Greg) and nephew Neil (Ellie). Joe had several cousins of whom he was very fond.
He would want us to mention his dear friends, Michael and Barb Egan (Tim, Yeon Hwa, Andrea, Chris and Maddie).
Joe spent many years volunteering for the City of Colwood. As well Joe helped monitor the fish in the creeks flowing into Esquimalt Lagoon. This was a long term commitment. For his volunteer services Joe was awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.
We would like to thank the Community Health Nurses, Hospice and family and friends for their wonderful support.
At Joe's request there will be no Service. In lieu of flowers you may donate to one of the following charities in Joe's name:
Habitat Acquisition Trust (HAT), Dandelion Society or Hospice.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 4 to May 5, 2019