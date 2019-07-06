We are saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Alan Warren on the morning of July 3, 2019, in his 81st year, after a battle with complex medical issues. Survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Trish) and his three sons, Chris, Jeremy and David, their spouses and six grandsons. Alan enjoyed hiking, camping, gardening and more recently, lawn bowling. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation. Many thanks to all of the wonderful and caring doctors and nurses involved in his care.
Published in The Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019