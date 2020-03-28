Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alastair Mont. View Sign Obituary

Alastair Mont (Monty) passed away on March 10, 2020, at the age of 88 years. He was born in St. John, New Brunswick, and enjoyed many years in Edmonton and Lethbridge, Alberta prior to moving with his family to Victoria in 1974 to work as a social worker. He is survived by his sons Roderick (Jill) and Douglas (Hiroe), grandchildren Erick, Steven and Anna (Tim), and his longtime friend and partner Jeannie Corsi.



Alastair played the tenor drum in many pipe bands over the years and also enjoyed playing piano. He was an active member of the Unitarian fellowships in Victoria and was involved with the Board of the Pacific Northwest Regional District of the Unitarian Universalists Association and the Vancouver Island Unitarian Council.



Alastair will be remembered for his love of his cats, lively discussions of social justice issues, and his thoughtful cards. But most of all, he will be remembered for his love of people, particularly his family and friends.

Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 28, 2020

