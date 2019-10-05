Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alastair S. Pirie. View Sign Obituary

Alastair Pirie, born July 22, 1953 in Goderich Ontario, passed away unexpectedly in Jambiani, Zanzibar on September 29, 2019 due to complications from a lung infection. Alastair and his partner Patricia Elias had been living and working in Zanzibar since 1997 where they established Hands Across Borders Society (HABS) that provides much needed health and education services to those most in need. Alastair was affectionately known as Ali Baba across Zanzibar. Previously, Alastair had a successful holistic chiropractic practice in Victoria.



Alastair's loving memory remains forever in the hearts of his family, partner Patricia Elias, sons Justin and Ben Marshall, grandson Logan, brothers John and Andrew, sisters in law Pippa and Debbie, brother in law Arne Elias and wife Ann Taylor, many nieces and nephews, a grand niece and nephew, and the many dear friends he made all over the world.



Alastair is with us all ways. Everyone Alastair met was touched by his love for others, his warm embrace, and his hopes for a more loving world. His and Pat's work in Africa is a testament to Alastair's special qualities. He was a shining light in many peoples' lives.



A celebration of Alastair's amazing life will be held at a time to be set. In the meantime, give someone you love a hug and visit his Facebook page for lots of love and information.

