It is with a heavy heart I announce the passing of Al. Dearly loved by his wife, Florence and sons, Albert Jr. (Debbie), John (Maureen), Gordon (Brenda), and Robert (Tanya), 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and Florence's 3 children Lynda, Robert and Rodney (Aly). The funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Wm. Hann at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Sept. 19th at 1 PM. Due to Covid precautions a luncheon to celebrate Al's 95 years will held at a later date. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the compassionate care given to Al by Dr. A. Abed, nurse Christine and the daily caregivers and neighbour, Judy. You are the Angels that fulfilled Al's wish to remain at home until he rested in God's love and peace.



