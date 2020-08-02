1/
Albert BUSHELL
January 17, 1925 - July 26, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart I announce the passing of Al. Dearly loved by his wife, Florence and sons, Albert Jr. (Debbie), John (Maureen), Gordon (Brenda), and Robert (Tanya), 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and Florence's 3 children Lynda, Robert and Rodney (Aly). The funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Wm. Hann at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Sept. 19th at 1 PM. Due to Covid precautions a luncheon to celebrate Al's 95 years will held at a later date. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the compassionate care given to Al by Dr. A. Abed, nurse Christine and the daily caregivers and neighbour, Judy. You are the Angels that fulfilled Al's wish to remain at home until he rested in God's love and peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved