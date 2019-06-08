PETRINI, Albert Douglas May 8, 1935 - May 21, 2019 On Tuesday, May 21st, 2019, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather Albert Douglas Petrini passed away with his wife, Helen, by his side. Albert worked at Stewart and Hudson until he began his career as a firefighter. After 33 years, he retired as a Captain from CFB Esquimalt Fire Rescue. He spent many happy years hunting, and fishing with his brother Harold. In later years, his family became his passion. He also enjoyed Tim Hortons Coffee, Blue Jays Baseball, Canucks Hockey, word searches, and puzzles. Albert is survived by his wife Helen, children Barb (Eric), Connie (Danny), Ken (Tracy), and Ron (Jill); grandchildren Angela, Jason (Krystina), Nicole (Bryce), Alicia, Kristen (Justin), Garrett (Taylor), Caitlin, Connor, Siena and Isla; great-grandchildren Marissa, Aliyah, Keely, Brandtyn, Madison, Carie, and Taeja; and many nieces, nephews. No service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 8 to June 9, 2019