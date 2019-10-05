Bert died Thursday morning at his home in Victoria with wife Mary and his family by his side.
Predeceased this year by brother Peter and sister Anne-Marie Gustafson, and years ago by brothers Wim and Dick.
Survived by wife Mary Purdy, brother Henk, sister Caroline Van Straten, sons Zac, Nic, Mark and Jeffrey.
The Last Picture Show, an art show featuring Bert's original works, will be held in his honour from the 13th to the 16th of October, noon to 6pm, 553 1/2 Fisgard Street.
Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 5, 2019