It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Albert Ronald Leblanc. Left to mourn are his wife of 38 years, Minna Leblanc, his daughter Carole Westwood (Andrew) Ottawa Ontario, his son Michael Leblanc (Andrea Bourke) grandchildren Rae and Sebastien of Ontario, brother-in-law and dear friend Carsten Egedebo , sister Margaret (Walter) of Bathhurst New Brunswick, cousin Barbara Gallie (Bob) and family. Al was always a willing and generous volunteer and will be dearly missed by his many friends in the Danish Club and the building on Niagara Street. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinsons research would be appreciated.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019