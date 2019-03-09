Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert "Bud" WELLS. View Sign

Bud passed away Feb 23, 2019 at Luther Court. Predeceased by his wife Lorna, father Fred, mother Vera and infant son Kevin. Survived by son Larry (Dianne), daughter Laurie, grandchildren Raider, Talon and Kelly, sister Lucille (Richard) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Bud served 25 years in the Navy, followed by many years working for the Municipality of Victoria in the paint shop. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends. Thanks to the staff at Glenwarren Lodge and Luther Court, your hard work was very much appreciated. No funeral service by request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

