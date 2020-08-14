1/1
Alberta CROWLEY
October 23, 1940 - August 02, 2020
With great sadness, the family of Alberta Christina Crowley (nee Lockerbie) announces her passing. A woman of keen intellect and singular determination, Alberta was a unique spark who will be deeply missed.

Alberta grew up in Napan, NB, before her 41-year teaching career brought her to BC. She made her home in Qualicum Beach, then retired to Parksville.

Alberta was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Emmett and Barbara Elizabeth “Bessie” Lockerbie, husband Dale, and sister Barbara Court. She is survived by her son, James (Sheila) Crowley, daughter Rose (David) Kampel, and four grandchildren Samara (Tyson) Young, Kathleen Crowley, Christina Kampel and Sophia Kampel.

An online celebration of Alberta's life may be viewed at

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
