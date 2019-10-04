Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alesha I. (Fell) McKinnon. View Sign Obituary

On Sunday, September 29, 2019 Alesha (Fell) McKinnon passed away at home at the age of 35.



Alesha was born on January 27, 1984 in Fort St. John, BC and graduated from Kamloops Westsyde High School in 2002. She was an artist who loved running, cycling, family, friends and living life to the fullest.



After graduating, Alesha and a few friends embarked on a year-long adventure to Australia. Upon returning home, Alesha enrolled in the UBC Okanagan, discovering a love for engineering. That passion led to further studies at Camosun College in Victoria. It is there that she met her husband and love of her life, Ian McKinnon. Alesha ultimately graduated with her degree in civil engineering from UBC in Vancouver in 2013.



Alesha and Ian lived and worked in Vancouver, where they enjoyed life together as young professionals. Alesha and Ian were married on September 2, 2016 and on January 5, 2018 were blessed with the birth of their baby boy, Van.



In December, 2018, Ian and Alesha moved to Victoria to pursue their engineering careers and raise a family. Alesha had just secured a position with the District of Saanich when she became ill with what was eventually diagnosed as a rare form of kidney cancer. As difficult as the cancer was, Alesha endured it with her trademark grace, dignity and kindness to those around her.



Alesha's family would like to thank Dr. Kostyniak, Dr. Stigant, Dr. Kinahan, Dr. Maskey, Dr. Griffiths, Dr. Atwell and the numerous other doctors, nurses and support staff that tried so hard to keep Alesha with us.



Alesha was touched by the kindness shown by the nursing staff at the RJH's ICU, renal and dialysis units and the kind hospital porters.



Left to mourn with Ian and Van are Alesha's immediate family: mother Shirley and father Mike (Gerry) and sister Karlene (Rod) and nephews Cohen and Raylan and her grandmother, Lorraine. Alesha will be sorely missed by her mother and father-in-law, Carol and Barney McKinnon, sister-in-law, Lana (Chase) and their children Holden and Hunter, along with numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and cherished friends. Alesha loved you all so very much.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

