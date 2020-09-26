It is with deep sadness to announce that our beloved father passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He is survived by daughter Vicki (Darrel), grandchildren Michelle (Kurt) and Ryan (Emily) and daughter Leaoni (Manny), grandson Michael (Sumi) and numerous relatives on both sides.



Born to Sam and Pauline Holowachuk in Carragana, Saskatchewan, dad grew up seven miles away in the town of Porcupine Plain. In his 20's he moved to Victoria where he met and married the love of his life, Elanore who predeceased him in 2016. They drove to Saskatchewan yearly, for as long as we can remember, because family was important no matter the distance.



He delivered furniture for Heaney Moving then later for Johnston Terminals. Along with close friends, dad played guitar and sang lead in a small country and western band called "Broken Spokes" where they played events around town. He enjoyed years of ten pin bowling at Mayfair Lanes, along with all of the socializing that came with it. You could always find him in his shop working on beautiful wood projects. As seniors they were apart of a large coffee group that met at Hillside Mall daily.



The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the Island Health OT's, District 10 nurses and Island Health counsellors.



The family requests that In lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the COPD Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.



