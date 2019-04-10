Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Dempter Moffat. View Sign

MOFFAT, Alexander Dempster The pillar of our family, passed in peace, Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at the remarkable age of 90. Predeceased by his first wife, Donna and Grandson Warren Bassett. He was a loving father to his four children, Shelley Moffat (Doug Rickner), Jackie Bassett (James), Glenn Moffat (Ronnie-Rae Reniak) Leslie Coates (David). He leaves behind his wife, Iris and her children, Dave Parrish (Kathy), Richard Parrish and Lynda Parrish. Proud Grandfather to Lindsay Vardy (Kirk), Spencer Bassett (Jenelle), Duncan Moffat, Kaylie, Davis, Donovan, & Dawson Coates. Proud Great- Grandfather to Santana Turner, Olivia, Kira, & Bianca Vardy, Ryland and Amelia Bassett. Alex was an amazing man, he was born in Edmonton to Scottish Immigrants; and grew up in Chemanius to a musical family. He could play by ear, the piano, accordion, harmonica, & the drums. He was always eager to lend a helping hand to family, friends and strangers alike, a Jack of all trades, he could fix anything. Our Dad talked proudly of his 'stump to dump' logging career, and in 1966, a BCTV film "Daylight in the Swamp" featured his skill as a professional High Rigger. It is, indeed, the end of an era. He cherished his time in Sayward with Donna and raising their children. He will be fondly remembered for his ready wave to all that passed by as he sat at the kitchen window. Dad was famous for his "DIRTFT" (Do It Right the First Time) and his "Always do and be your best". No one on Earth can fill his shoes. He left behind a letter, saying his life, "was a ride of a lifetime and he wouldn't have missed it for the world". He had a full life, and there are many stories to share. A prince among men; He was many things to many people, but to us he was the best Dad ever! He will be greatly missed. Rest Easy Dad. The family invites you to share in a Celebration of Life in Alex's honor on Sunday, April 14th 1:00 pm at the Campbell River Eagles Hall, 1999 - 14th Ave. Arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Services/Elk Falls Crematorium, Campbell River, BC, 250-287-3366





103 - 909 Island Hwy.

Campbell River , BC V9W 2C2

250-287-3366 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

