Alexander Francis Hofer, born August 18, 1998, was eager to get things going from the very beginning - walking, then running, at 7 months, before really learning how to crawl. He set the pace from there. His interests were broad and he learned quickly to be the center of attention, in nearly always good ways. His enthusiasm, generosity, friendly smile, engaging personality, quick wit, and real interest in all people and their well-being were major parts of who he was and who he became.
Alex was a kind, considerate, loving young man who was loved by so many of us. Alex grew from close and caring relationships with family, friends of all ages, and outstanding teachers. Alex was a force to be reckoned with and we are all the better for it. We miss him so much. His last words to us were "I will always love you with all of my heart, be happy, and stay fresh."
Alex is survived by his loving and wonderful sisters Emma and Katherine, parents Andrea Piccinin and Scott Hofer, aunts and uncles Gregory (Natalie) Hofer and Laura Piccinin (Paul Dissanayake), and grandparents Sergio and Sheila Piccinin, Joan (Paul) Massicotte, and Gary (Fusae) Hofer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foundry Victoria. Please visit www.earthsoption.com
