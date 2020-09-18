Munroe passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 at his home in Sidney BC with his two sisters and his dog Cobber by his side.



Munroe was born in Creston, BC on March 17, 1946. He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Constance Archibald and his niece Kimberley McIvor. He is survived by his sisters Janice McIvor (Clarence) and Ann Ure (David (dec.)), both of Lillooet, BC, his nephews Kent McIvor (Kelly), David Ure (Denise) and Michael Ure (Mona) and their children Katrina, Kiara, Nicole, Christopher, Oscar and Harriet.



Munroe attended elementary school in Creston and then University School in Victoria. He studied at the University of Victoria, graduating with a degree in Psychology and Sociology in 1969. He then traveled first to England and later to France where he studied French at the Sorbonne. From there he moved to New Zealand, working and studying, earning his Master of Arts degree in 1975.



Munroe continued living in New Zealand, working for the government. He returned home to Canada in 1977 after the death of his mother. After his father’s death he lived in the family home in Sidney. He worked as an assayer in numerous mines throughout North and Central America.



Munroe will be deeply missed by his family, his dear friends and neighbours, and by anyone who got to experience his compassion, his loyalty and his spirited debate; all delivered with keen wit.



No service will be held due to COVID



