Alex passed away peacefully in Hospice after a very brief illness. Born in Scotland, the son of Jane and Hugh Brown. Predeceased by his two brothers Angus (Dorothy) and Douglas (Ivy). Alex is survived by his loving wife May (Mary Chalmers Lough) and son Andrew of Ottawa, many nieces and nephews in Canada and Scotland. Alex apprenticed as a fitter in 1941, volunteered as an Aircrew radio/observer in WWII. He emigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1954 to work for Naval Engineering Design Investigation Team as a P. Eng. He then moved to Ottawa to continue his work with NEDIT. He moved to Victoria in 1989 working at the Esquimalt Dockyard before retiring. Alex had several pursuits; a bee keeper, a dog handler, a golfer and computer enthusiast. He loved to learn. He and May loved traveling, cruising and visiting Scotland to see family. Alex was a spiritual man, a long-time member and Elder of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Victoria. A funeral celebration for Alex will be planned for a later date and conducted when it is safe to do so.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store