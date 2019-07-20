Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Alexander Rae Stewart. View Sign Obituary

STEWART, Dr. Alexander Rae With great sadness we announce the passing of Alex, aged 84, dearly beloved husband of Judith, father of Rebekah and Jason (Elizabeth) and grandfather of Allegra, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Alex was born in Lanarkshire, Scotland and studied Medicine at Glasgow University. After qualifying, he spent a year working at Doctor's Hospital in Manhattan before returning to Britain to marry Judith, and start a GP training scheme in Brighton. He specialized in Psychiatry at Cambridge University and then accepted a Deputy Director position at a Psychiatric hospital in Weyburn Saskatchewan. After four years, the family moved to Victoria after Alex was invited to work at the Eric Martin Institute. Alex had many interests including marathon running and travel, and visited many countries with Judith in their 57 years of marriage. Alex is greatly missed, but will be remembered as a true gentleman, caring and kind, with a great sense of humour, a most wonderfully devoted husband, father and grandfather. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 20 to July 21, 2019

