SCOTT, Alexander (Al), Passed away at home on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his son Richard (2007) and grandson Ricky (2017). Survived by son Bob (Lise) and daughter Laura (Eric Reimann). Proud "Great Al" of three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at Hatley Memorial Gardens, 2050 Sooke Road, on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 7 to June 8, 2019