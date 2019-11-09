Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred "Borgy" Borgerson. View Sign Obituary

It is with profound sorrow that the family announces Fred's passing in his 94th year.



Fred had a very productive and varied life, living in 5 different provinces as well as a short stint in England. He was born and grew up on a farm in rural Saskatchewan where music played an important role in his family. When he was nine years old he played his first local engagement on guitar with his violinist father. He eventually acquired a banjo and played both instruments at local dances. After a brief move to Alberta where he met Eunice his wife of 70 years, he made his way to the coast to work in the forest industry. He performed on weekends while he and Eunice raised their two children. Between 1942 and 1967 he played with several dance combos in the Cowichan Valley and weekends took him to gigs beyond the Valley including performances on the mainland. He left BC to live in his fourth province, Quebec as he was hired for a six month contract as the featured performer at Expo '67. After his time at Expo, Borgy remained in Montreal for several years leading a band in the Diamond Lil Room. As the need for English shows declined, Ontario became their new home where he played at the Nickelodeon, and then the Diamond Lil Room at the Skyline Hotel until 1983. For the next ten years Borgy played regularly in a number of Toronto area venues keeping his band going and providing employment for many other Toronto musicians. Upon his "retirement" Borgy and Eunice made the decision to say goodbye to his many long time friends and moved back to British Columbia to be closer to his immediate family. Word was soon out and Borgy was back playing at Hermann's Jazz Club and other locations including some local and international jazz festivals with Dixieland Express. He was also a founding member of the 11 piece 1920 style Belvedere Buskers. Other accomplishments included the recording of a number of CDs, being a board member of the Fretted Instrument Guild of America and founding member of the Toronto Banjo Band. Last year Borgy was inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame.



Fred is predeceased by son Larry and daughter, Diane Graves.



Remembering him lovingly are his wife, Eunice, daughter-in-law Eileen, sister Rae and sister-in-law Marg, granddaughter Emma, grandson Lars, step-granddaughter Maria (Dan) and great grandchildren Chloe, Sophie, Ellie, Elliot and Georgia, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.



The family appreciates the care received at The Berwick on Shelbourne Street in Victoria.



We will be celebrating his life on Friday, November 15 from 3-6pm at the University Club at UVIC.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

