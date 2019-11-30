Alfred Francis Xavier Parnis

Obituary

PARNIS, Alfred Francis Xavier December 1, 1924 - November 16, 2019 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Alfred Francis Xavier Parnis at Veterans Memorial Lodge. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Margaret Parnis (née Preston), and is survived by his son Michael (Kathleen), daughter Roberta (Clemens), and sons Mark (Christine), Gerald (Janice) and Roger (Josie), his sisters Elizabeth and Sylvia, and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 4040 Nelthorpe St. in Victoria, at 9:00 AM on Sunday, December 8th.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
