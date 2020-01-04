Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Henry Adrian. View Sign Obituary

ADRIAN, Alfred Henry January 10, 1935 - December 31, 2019 Alf was a spark plug of energy and humour and lit up life wherever he was. Alf had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and was ready to share about his wonderful Saviour. Many were touched by his ability to befriend others and looked up to him like a dad. He worked hard as a journeyman carpenter well into his seventies. He loved all of his family passionately and was so proud of each one. He loved nature, music, especially violin, chocolate and hockey. But he fervently hated bananas! Alf is survived by wife, Audrey, children Yvonne (Tom) Rush, Kathy (Brian) Sugrue, Mike (Denise) Adrian, Darryl (Christine) Adrian, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2121 Cedar Hill Cross Road. Special thanks to Dr. Ryan Liebscher and all the staff at Sidney Care Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alf's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of BC.





