Alfred (Fred) Klimek
December 30, 1946 - May 29, 2020
In Loving Memory of a Dear Friend

In our hearts, you will always be a much loved member of our family. Sadly missed by Joan, Josephine, Jenine, Justin and Jessica.

Service to be held at First Memorial on Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on

Monday, June 8th 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
