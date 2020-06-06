Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of a Dear Friend



In our hearts, you will always be a much loved member of our family. Sadly missed by Joan, Josephine, Jenine, Justin and Jessica.



Service to be held at First Memorial on Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on



Monday, June 8th 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



