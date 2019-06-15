Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred M. HEGGEN. View Sign Obituary

The family of Alfred Heggen is sad to announce his passing peacefully at Saanich Peninsula Extended Care. He was predeceased by his wife Liv in 2012. He is survived by his sons Ole (Mary Ann) and Kenneth, and his daughter Aileen, four grandchildren Stephen (Hayley), Evan (Erin), Julia Sceviour (Doug) and Kimberley Woodcock (Chris) and five great grandchildren Erik, Michael, Kaitlyn, Freya and Hannah. Alfred is also remembered by many relatives and friends in Canada, Norway and Japan. He was born in Nordfjordeid, Norway and as a young man served in the Norwegian merchant marine during WWII. In 1955 he immigrated to Victoria BC, Canada and was soon followed by wife Liv and son Ole in 1956. He trained as a pipefitter and worked in that trade until retirement. During his lifetime, soccer was his passion playing wherever he lived and following the game when he could no longer play. A memorial will take place at a later date. Published in The Times Colonist from June 15 to June 16, 2019

