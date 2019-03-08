PANTER, Alfred September 2, 1926 - February 26, 2019 We are heartbroken to announce the death of Alfred Panter on February 26, 2019 in Sidney, BC at the venerable age of 92. Alfred is survived by Pamela, his wife of 63 years; his children Kim, Katherine (David), Tobi (Arnim) and Stephen (Lori); his grandchildren Matthew, Gina, Kyra, Cameron, Callum and Liam; and by his dear sister Freda. Proud flour miller and beloved family man, Alfred will be profoundly missed by all who have loved him. He was a loyal friend who also cherished his honorary membership with the Brentwood Bay Probus Club. Please join us for a farewell gathering in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr. in Victoria, BC on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2 - 5 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to one of Alfred's many chosen charities, Doctors Without Borders. Condolences and memories can be shared by visiting www.mccallgardens.com.
