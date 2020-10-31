CHASE, Alice Barbara April 18, 1943 - October 25, 2020 She walks in beauty, like the night Of cloudless climes and starry skies; And all that's best of dark and bright Meet in her aspect and her eyes. So might Lord Byron have written of Barbara Chase. She was born in Beverly, Massachusetts, daughter and only child of Frederick and Gertrude Chase. She grew up in Topsfield, a small village north of Boston. Barbara was not only beautiful: she was also clever. She did a BA and an MA at Boston University, and a Ph.D. in Medieval Literature at the University of Ottawa. It was there that she met her husband of 43 years, Terrence (Terry) Keough. She taught English and American Literature and History of Art throughout her career at Heritage College in Hull (Gatineau), Quebec, where she was hugely popular with her students, teaching colleagues, and other personnel. To know her was to love her. By choice, she had no children. Barbara died of cancer in Victoria, which had been her home since she retired in 1993. She is survived by her husband and various relatives in Massachusetts and here in BC. Respecting her request, there will be no service. Interment will be in Royal Oak Burial Park, where she will await a continuation of the companionship of her husband. Condolences may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com.