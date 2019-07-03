Our beloved Alice (Lal) Ballantyne passed away June 25th, 2019 at the age of 101. Born Alice Strawson in Suffolk, England, she moved with family to Muddy Lake, Saskatchewan where she married William (Don) Ballantyne. They farmed in Burnt Lake, Alberta where they raised their four children before retiring to Victoria. Alice won over everyone with her cheery kindness and selflessness. Predeceased by her husband and daughters Merry and Beth, she will be greatly missed by her sons Bill (Judy) and Allan (Marilyn); grandchildren Mary, David, and Kevan (Melissa); and all her family and friends.
Published in The Times Colonist from July 3 to July 5, 2019