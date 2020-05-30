PARSONS, Alice M. (nee Brenton) September 10, 1921 - April 25, 2020 Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her own home under the care of her family, as was her wish. She was a most amazing woman and lived in her home quite independently until this last year of her life. She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis in 1998 and five of her six siblings. She is survived by her children, Joan McNeely (Michael, deceased) Marie Thomas (Jerry) and Ivan (Kathe), nine grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Alice was born in Lewins Cove, Newfoundland and grew up in Clarenville. At the age of nineteen Alice moved to Halifax where she met and married Lewis, also a Newfoundlander. During the war they were posted to St. John's, Prince Rupert and eventually Victoria. Alice had a lovely singing voice and as a child and young woman was often asked to sing at church and community events. She was also a wonderful cook, seamstress, knitter and the best Grandma and Great-Grandmother ever. She was very much loved, and we were all so blessed to have had her in our lives for such a wonderfully long time. We want to extend our most heartfelt thanks to our two wonderful caregivers, Mary and Diane without whom we could not have managed over this past year. Also sincere thanks to Dr. Fiona Manning and to the Esquimalt Community Care nurses who helped us provide such competent palliative care to Mom. A celebration of life will be held later.







