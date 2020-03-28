SABOURIN, Alice Rose August 1930 - March 13, 2020 Born in Manitoba, Alice lived a long and fulfilling life. Alice was predeceased by her husband Jim, and her sisters Louise and Florence. Survived by her sons, Tom, Pat and Mike (Kim), 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Mom was a devoted mother and wife who made friends wherever she went. She spent many of her young married years moving throughout Canada with her boys and husband, during his time in the Forces. Her final years were spent in Sidney where she loved getting out for her daily walk. Alice had an amazing outlook on life, believing in hard work, honesty, treating others with respect and that Saturday nights were made for watching NHL Hockey……her favorite pastime, along with Cribbage and Bingo. Her lively spirit will be greatly missed. The family extends their gratitude to Dr. Dowler & the great staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their compassion & care. The family will hold a private gathering at a future date.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020