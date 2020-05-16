BERRY, Alice Victoria (née McNeish) August 14, 1926 - April 29, 2020 After 93 years of an indomitable presence, Alice died peacefully in Victoria, BC. on April 29, 2020. A complex, intellectual and intelligent woman, Alice left an impression on everyone she met. She was a strong, tough, caring, feisty and witty woman of conviction. Known for speaking her mind, Alice cared deeply about human and civil rights, the environment, and her children. Born on a farm just outside of Watrous, Saskatchewan, Alice's mother tragically died during her birth. She grew up with her aunt and uncle (Frank and Florence Wilkinson) in Saskatoon and her four cousins/brothers. She also spent much of her time on the farm with her father (William McNeish) and two beloved older sisters, now deceased. Alice (aka Allie) spoke frequently of her very happy childhood and her love for her two families. In 1944, Alice moved to Toronto to study art. There, she met her "first" (as she loved to say) husband, Tom Spaulding, as well as many life-long friends. Alice worked as an animator for the National Film Board, an entomological and botanical artist for Ottawa's experimental farm, and continued to paint, draw and sometimes teach art until several years before her death. After moving to Winnipeg in 1981 to be with her "second" husband and high school sweetheart, Bob Berry, Alice became a member of the Manitoba Society of Artists and the Winnipeg Sketch Club. In 1994, right after moving to Victoria, Alice lost her beloved Bob. She remained in Victoria and became active in her new community. She adored tennis, was involved with her neighborhood block watch, the Gordon Head Gardening Club, various art groups, a hiking group, and eventually Goward House and the Monterey Centre. Alice loved music, theatre, art, travelling and visits with her children and grandchildren. Alice will be deeply missed by her children: Betsy (Kathi), William (Lesley), Rebecca (Chad), Neil; her grandchildren: Hannah (Tim), Skye (Wes), Griffin; her brother Bob Wilkinson; and her many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mustard Seed, Victoria. Messages and condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 16 to May 18, 2020.