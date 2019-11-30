Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Yvonne Sunderland. View Sign Obituary

SUNDERLAND, Alice Yvonne (nee Doherty) July 7, 1926 - November 18, 2019 Our beautiful mother passed away Monday, November 18, at peace finally after her brave struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Predeceased by husband Neville in 1981, she leaves her beloved sister Rita, daughter Leigh (Tim), son Trevor (May), grandchildren Nicolas, Julia, Keith and Harry, favourite niece Tricia and nephew Nigel (Karen) and their children. Born in Burnley, Lancashire, England, she served with the Auxiliary Territorial Service in Winchester and post-war Germany ('time of her life') and later emigrated with her family to Canada in 1968. She had a long career at Ontario Hydro and then retired to Victoria, where she loved her volunteer work, her beautiful house and garden, travelling to England, Europe, throughout Southeast Asia and Hong Kong with family. She was an inimitable nana: funny, irreverent, generous, wise, devoted. In these last years, Mum was loved and cared for at home up to the last 48 hours of her life when it was clear (to those with clearer vision) she needed to be in hospital. Thus, did she slip our grasp and go. Our profound gratitude goes to Dr. Shaun Humphreys, Victoria Hospice, Elizabeth Lofts at RJ Senior's Center, Luther Court Day Program, Saanich Peninsula Hospital staff, Alzheimer's Society of BC and treasured friends for their support along this rough road. I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree And I shall have some peace there.... Rest in peace, mum. Forever in our hearts. Condolences may be offered to the family at







