PASSARINI, Alida September 16, 1947 – October 18, 2009 As time goes by without you and the days become ten years, They hold so many memories and a million silent tears, To us, you were so special what more is there to say, Except to wish with all our hearts that you were here today. They say time heals all sorrow but we know this isn't so, For it hurts as much on this sad day as it did ten years ago. (Author unknown) Sempre nei nostri cuori Renza, Nigel, Zak and Connor
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019