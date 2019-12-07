Alison Cadwallader (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC
V9B 2W4
(250)-478-3821
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John the Divine Church
1611 Quadra Street
Victoria, BC
View Map
Obituary

CADWALLADER, Alison August 12, 1960 - November 27, 2019 Passed peacefully at home surrounded by Family at the age of 59. Predeceased by her Father, John. Loved and remembered by all who knew her, her sparkle was infectious. A caring loving soul, who truly made the World a better place and who affected so many with her kindness and generosity. Enjoyed dancing to her favourite classic Rock, The Hip, REM, The Stones, and AC/DC. Loved animals especially our 3 dogs. A service will be held at St. John the Divine Church located at 1611 Quadra Street, Victoria at 1 PM on December 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers Alison had asked to please consider a donation in her name to the BC SPCA.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
