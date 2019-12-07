CADWALLADER, Alison August 12, 1960 - November 27, 2019 Passed peacefully at home surrounded by Family at the age of 59. Predeceased by her Father, John. Loved and remembered by all who knew her, her sparkle was infectious. A caring loving soul, who truly made the World a better place and who affected so many with her kindness and generosity. Enjoyed dancing to her favourite classic Rock, The Hip, REM, The Stones, and AC/DC. Loved animals especially our 3 dogs. A service will be held at St. John the Divine Church located at 1611 Quadra Street, Victoria at 1 PM on December 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers Alison had asked to please consider a donation in her name to the BC SPCA.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019