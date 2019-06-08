Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison (Litz) Chadsey. View Sign Obituary

CHADSEY, Alison (née Litz) 1950 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on May 22 from complications of frontotemporal dementia. Wife of Guy for 32 years and survived by her sisters Lenore Bitze, Karen Davidson (Dennis), Darlene and brother Gord Litz (Brenda), and her 11 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Gordon and Margaret and brother-in-law Wayne. Born in Winnipeg, Alison went to the universities of Victoria and Calgary obtaining a BFA in Theatre and a B.Ed. She worked with a touring children's theatre company in BC and then turned to teaching. Alison had a passion for children's literature and a love for ensuring that the early years of a child's life were filled with books and an awakening curiosity. Alison also ran a very successful book and toy shop, Playfair, in Victoria where she dispensed recommendations and her endless enthusiasm to a generation of kids, teachers and parents. For sixteen years, she taught Kindergarten, then Grades 3 and 5 at Glenlyon Norfolk School. Her favourite role was as the Librarian for the Beach Drive campus of the Junior School where she revamped the library and made it a focus for school life. In 2004, Alison and Guy moved to Stratford, Ontario to be closer to her beloved Stratford Festival. She taught at Bishop Strachan School in Toronto and then at Fern Hill School in Burlington. The onset of dementia was aggressive and Alison stopped work in 2009. Her condition deteriorated quickly and she needed care at a nursing facility, Spruce Lodge, in Stratford which was her home for six years. Alison loved travelling, children's literature, the theatre and seeing a child's eyes widen as they discovered a new idea, or when they raptly listened to a story. Her enthusiasm for learning, her sense of humour, intelligence and determination will be greatly missed. Thank you to all the PSWs, nurses, Dr. Doug Thompson and all those at Spruce Lodge who provided outstanding care for Alison with dedication, skill and compassion over the past six years. A funeral will be held on June 19th at W.G. Young Funeral Home, Stratford. Memorial donations may be made to Glenlyon Norfolk School at





