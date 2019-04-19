Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison Elizabeth Ann Cubbon. View Sign

CUBBON, Alison E. A. (nee Lucking) It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Alison Cubbon, North Saanich, BC on April 16th, 2019 peacefully in her home after a lengthy struggle with cancer. Married to the late Bob Cubbon, Alison is survived by her sister Pontolean Jayne Lucking of Bexhill on Sea, England; her brother Nigel Barry Lucking, (Kathy), of Port Joli, Nova Scotia; her niece Tracy Alison Lucking of Ottawa, Ontario, great-neice Emma Jayne Lucking McLaughlin; her nephews Andrew Joseph Barrington Lucking of Montreal, Quebec, and David Cubbon and his wife Sandi, of Victoria, BC, who lovingly cared for Alison, during her illness. Alison was born in Colchester, England prior to WW2. The family moved to Taunton, England. Alison was educated at a Catholic boarding school in St Leonard's on Sea. Later, she attended Weirfield School near Taunton. She loved horseback riding, gardening and working on the family farm, as a dairy maid and caring and cooking for her beloved pigs. Alison emigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1953, where she worked in a hair salon, met the love of her life, Bob Cubbon, who then sent her a one-way ticket to his home in Vancouver, where they married and spent the next few years. After many years of hair styling, Alison worked with Bob in the family lumber business, before moving to Victoria, BC, where, after selling the yard in Vancouver they opened another lumber yard. They loved working together designing and building lovely homes on the ocean front in the Saanich area. Both Alison and Bob loved traveling and discovering the world especially from the deck of sailing ships and freighters, where they enjoyed dining with captains and crews. Today Alison's home, full of treasures, is testament to their many travel experiences. Alison was also involved in her community, particularly loving the people and priest at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, contributing in altar guild, readings, decorating, flowers, and many church events. In her youth she was an adept viola musician, and in more recent years she took up the organ. At 87 years of age she enlisted the help of an organ teacher, and could often be found sitting at her treasured Hammond practicing, and even playing on some occasions at local care homes. An avid tennis player Alison participated in many local tournaments capturing quite a collection of medals. She and Bob loved bridge and were at their happiest entertaining friends in their home. The family would like to thank Sandi and David Cubbon for their dedicated, loving care, the Palliative Care Team and Dr. Philips for their personalized, empathetic care and advice. A Celebration of Alison's Life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, North Saanich, at 1pm on Wednesday, April 24, with a reception at the church following the service.





