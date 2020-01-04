Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan D. PRITCHARD. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

Allan Duncan Pritchard died on November 28 at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria following a decade long battle with Parkinson's.



Allan was born on August 8, 1928 in Comox, BC, the middle son of Norman and Bessie Pritchard. Allan was predeceased by his older brother Gordon and is survived by his younger brother, Don (Joan) Pritchard of Courtenay, BC. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces; Ron (Candace) Pritchard of Courtenay; Linda Walls and Sandra (Heather) Neal both of Nanaimo; Michael (Jenny) Pritchard of Comox.



Allan grew up in the Comox Valley but left at a young age to earn a bachelor's degree at UBC followed by master's and doctorate degrees at The University of Toronto, specializing in seventeenth century English literature. Allan taught for a brief time at UBC and eventually moved on to a 33 year tenure at The University of Toronto. He spent most summers pursuing research in London or writing on Galiano Island and lived out his retirement in Oak Bay. Allan was an accomplished writer, historian, cited expert in architecture, world traveler and philanthropist but most of all he was a kind and modest man.



Whether looking down at the Comox Bay of his childhood; gazing out across Trincomali Channel from his beloved Galiano Island property or watching weather patterns develop over the Gulf Islands from his Oak Bay condo; Allan could typically be seen peering out from behind the pages of a book; preferably a rare first edition such as Charles Dickens The Pickwick Papers.



This is how we will choose to remember him...

