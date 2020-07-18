REIMER, Allan Donald October 13, 1945 - June 29, 2020 Allan was born in Victoria, BC. His father was in the Canadian Air Force, and he grew up at several bases across Canada, including Tofino, BC, Chatham, NB, and Whitehorse, Yukon. He went through university in the URTP. He received a Pilot Officer commission in 1966. After graduating from UVIC with a degree in Math and Physics he did not pursue an Air Force career and became a Physics lab instructor. He met his future wife, Kathy Rauchert, in the line up at the UVIC graduation ceremony. They were married in 1972. When the university closed for the summer, he went scuba diving, surfing at Long Beach, and fishing. Within a few years he answered the call of the sea and forgot about working ashore. His first boat was a tiny west coast troller, the Jibbs. In 1973 Al and his fishing partner, Henry Nolla, who was a Tofino artist, purchased the 86 ft. old sardine packer, the Pride of Fundy, on Grand Manan Island, NB, and sailed her home through the Panama Canal. They used that boat for fishing tuna and halibut and then later as a fish packer and cash buyer. The Reimers moved to Salt Spring island in 1979 and became part of a dynamic maritime community. In the summer of 1985, the Pride of Fundy, with a full load of 50 tons of Sockeye Salmon from Rivers Inlet, struck a rock in the night, just off Port Hardy. The crew survived but the boat could not be salvaged intact. Instead, the shoreline was gradually covered with tons of rotting salmon much to the disgust of the local residents. Al's next boat was the Pescadero, a bowpicker gillnetter, he built in 1986. He then had many happy years of fishing along the coast with his nephew, Byron. He also purchased a share in a King Crab boat, the Pride and Joy, and fished for crab along the Alaskan border. When the salmon fishing declined, in the late 1990s, he sold his licences and boats and retired from the fishing industry. After retiring Al kept busy caring for his family. He spent a lot of time with his parents and built a house for his aunt, after they moved to Salt Spring Island. He saw his son James through years of medical care including two double lung transplants. Despite some good times playing pool at the Legion and puttering around the farm, retirement was not easy for Allan. He suffered two strokes, first in 1996 and again in 2011, after which he endured 9 years in extended care - long enough to see his son married to Adena and to meet and spend time with his precious granddaughter Lilah Joan. Allan was predeceased by his beloved daughter Laura Jane (1982), his parents Ed and Vivian, and his wonderful uncle and aunt, Don and Irene Roper. He is survived by his wife Kathy, son James (Adena), amazing granddaughter Lilah Joan, nephew Byron Nutton, and cousin Ron Sangster (Linda). He also has many in-laws and Reimer cousins as well as dozens of good friends along the coast. "It's those times ashore that kill a man, not his days at sea." A memorial will be held later, when it is safe to do so, at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 92, Salt Spring Island. Donations in memory of Allan can be made to the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to the Island Stream and Salmon Enhancement Society, SSI.







