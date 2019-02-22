Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Douglas "Doug" Mackenzie. View Sign

MACKENZIE, Allan Douglas "Doug" Doug was born in Victoria on July 14, 1928. He passed away peacefully with family by his side, on February 15, 2019 in Victoria General Hospital. Doug spent the majority of his years living in the Victoria area, with the last 30 years in Brentwood Bay. Doug retired from a long career with Kraft General Foods in 1993. Doug was predeceased by his brother Keith and step-daughter Adele. He is survived by his wife Jackie, step-daughter Theresa (Trevor), step-son Rick (Debbie), grandchildren Maria, John, Jacob & Joshua, sister Deirdre (Ray) and sister-in-law Arlene, nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to Ken, for his many hours of care and friendship to Doug. Many thanks to the staff at The Heights Care Home. Special appreciation to the ER staff at Victoria General Hospital for their genuine compassion and support to our family during his last hours. Service will be held at the First Memorial Funeral Services, 1155 Fort Street, Victoria, BC on Monday, February 25th, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers please give to your charity of choice. For online condolences please visit:





MACKENZIE, Allan Douglas "Doug" Doug was born in Victoria on July 14, 1928. He passed away peacefully with family by his side, on February 15, 2019 in Victoria General Hospital. Doug spent the majority of his years living in the Victoria area, with the last 30 years in Brentwood Bay. Doug retired from a long career with Kraft General Foods in 1993. Doug was predeceased by his brother Keith and step-daughter Adele. He is survived by his wife Jackie, step-daughter Theresa (Trevor), step-son Rick (Debbie), grandchildren Maria, John, Jacob & Joshua, sister Deirdre (Ray) and sister-in-law Arlene, nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to Ken, for his many hours of care and friendship to Doug. Many thanks to the staff at The Heights Care Home. Special appreciation to the ER staff at Victoria General Hospital for their genuine compassion and support to our family during his last hours. Service will be held at the First Memorial Funeral Services, 1155 Fort Street, Victoria, BC on Monday, February 25th, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers please give to your charity of choice. For online condolences please visit: www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries. Funeral Home First Memorial Funeral Services - Victoria

1155 Fort Street

Victoria , BC V8V3K9

(250) 384-5512 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close