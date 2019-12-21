THOMSON, Allan Howard Passed away suddenly on December 16th, 2019 at the age of 67 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving family: wife Grace Giordano; brothers David Thomson (Peggy Snowden), Gordon Thomson; ]sisters Joyce Thomson, Heather Foote (Duane Foote); and mother Muriel Thomson; as well as numerous other friends and relatives. He was predeceased by his father Rex Thomson and brother Robert Thomson. Miss me but let me go Miss me a little, but not for long, and not with your head bowed. Remember the love we once shared, miss me, but let me go! For this journey we all must take, and each must go alone; It's all a part of the master plan, a step on the road to home. Condolences may be made at www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019