With broken hearts we share the news of our profound loss. Below are Al's own words that he wanted to share: "I had a good life. I believe I was a good person and I always tried to do the right thing. I worked hard and believe in helping people. I was blessed with a beautiful loving woman who was my wife, mother of my children and my best friend. I got to raise my kids and enjoy my beautiful grandchildren. I have no regrets. I don't want to go. I don't want to leave them all now. It's too soon."



We miss you Al, Dad, Big Papa, Grampa. We will love you forever. Deb, Erin (Alan), Amanda (Philip), Luke (Linda). Grandchildren: Dylan, Sawyer, Thomas, Kilian, Emmy, Jay and Isabel.



Remembrance gathering: Saturday January 11, 1:30 pm, Chief and Petty Officers' Mess. 1575 Lyall St.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020

