YOUNG, Reverend Canon Allan Keith Born April 8, 1929 Brown's Town, St. Ann, Jamaica Died March 25, 2019, Victoria, British Columbia Father Keith's early education was in Montego Bay, Jamaica. He gained his senior and higher education certificates from the University of Cambridge, England. After leaving school he worked for many years as an accounts clerk for a large firm in Montego Bay. Keith loved Jesus and his Church from a very early age. He was a choir boy, youth leader and had the privilege of being the youngest member ever elected to the Parish Council of his Church, St. James Parish Church in Montego Bay. From the age of 8 years Keith felt he was called to be a priest in the Church of God. In 1955 he left Jamaica to begin his studies towards this goal, gaining a Bachelor of Arts degree from University College at the University of Toronto in 1958 and a Bachelor of Social Work in 1959. In 1962 he gained his Bachelor of Sacred Theology from the University of Trinity College in Toronto where he was elected Head of Divinity in his final year. Ordained a Deacon in 1962 at St. James Cathedral, in Toronto, was appointed Priest at St. Bartholomew Church in Regent Park where he served as Associate Priest for 4 years. He then ventured out west to become Associate Priest at Saint Andrew's Cathedral in Prince Rupert for 4 more years. He then served as Rector of Christ Church in Kitimat for 12 years. Keith was then promoted to Senior Assistant at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria. He served in this position for 14 years when he was then installed by the Rt. Rev. Ronald Shepard as Canon Residentiary of the Cathedral in 1986. Keith was endowed with many gifts, but he loved to minister to children and young people, whom he loved very much. He also loved and enjoyed ministering to street kids in Victoria. Keith was predeceased by his parents, Rhoda and Henry and older sisters Lorline, Lucille, Rhoda and Myrtle, brothers Lloyd, Bobby and in-laws Rupert, Ronald and Walter. He is survived by siblings Marlene, Roy (Marion), Jacquelyn, sisters-in-law Carol, Marlene, many great and grand nieces and nephews. A Requiem Eucharist in Thanksgiving and a Celebration for the life witness of Canon Keith Young will be held at Christ Church Cathedral on Monday April 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: "Father Keith's Bursary Fund", Christ Church Cathedral School and to the Out of the Rain Youth Shelter. MAY HE REST IN PEACE AND RISE IN GLORY Condolences may be offered to the family at







