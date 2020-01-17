Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan L. WEDMAN. View Sign Obituary

My heart aches at the passing of Al Wedman. He slipped away peacefully at home. Al had his own code to live by. He knew what was right and what needed correcting, You could not have had a better friend, or one that spoke more plainly. He did not suffer fools gladly--or any other way. He had his share of demons, none of us are without our flaws, but he faced them, was accountable, and tried to rise above them. He tried his hand at many careers. You could be sure that it was dirty, hard, and gritty; and it took a keen intelligence and passion to get the job done. When things got boring he found something more challenging -- it helped if there was an air of daring in it as well. He knew a broad spectrum of people and was inspirational to many. His humour was legendary. There are so many stories, they sound too incredible to be true, but, there is always someone with a twinkle in their eye and a subtle nod that lets you know it was indeed true. Allan had swagger right to the end. He lived fully, often saying, "I was fortunate, I got to do everything I ever wanted". His strength, courage, and wit were with us to the end.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020

