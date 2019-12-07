Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan McKenzie. View Sign Obituary

McKENZIE, Allan Allan passed away while reading his book in bed November 23, 2019. Allan had his first heart attack at age 40 and his last one at 86. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Ann McKenzie (nee Hufty) and son Grant. Al leaves behind daughters Sandra Bourbeau and Dari Peters (Jim); his son Keith McKenzie; along with 4 grandchildren. Al loved talking about his Britannia High school soccer championships, and his love of soccer, fastball and golf were his main topics. But most of all he loved Betty, his wife of 58 years who he missed dearly for the past 3 1/2 years. They loved to travel and so every year visited many foreign countries. Rest In Peace Dad love you lots, Keith, Sandy and Dari Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019

