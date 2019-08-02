Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan R. McRae. View Sign Obituary

Allan Richard McRae passed away on July 24, 2019, at the age of 89 years, after a short battle with cancer. Allan was born in Wishart, Saskatchewan on August 12, 1929. He served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 27 years, and retired with the rank of Lieutenant-Commander as the Executive Officer of Fleet Diving Unit (Pacific). Allan went on to co-own RIMPAC Divers in Sidney, B.C., then ran a dive charter boat, the MV Triton, out of Victoria's Inner Harbour, taught industrial arts at Parkland School in Saanich, B.C. and worked for Supply Services Canada on the build of the science vessel John P. Tully as well as serving on board the Tully for several research voyages. Allan was predeceased by his wife, Pat, in 1995. Since 2009, Allan has been living in Fanny Bay, B.C. Since then, he has enjoyed travelling with his friend, Pat Suchy, through the Yukon, B.C., the prairies and Michigan, visiting their families and many friends. His family is grateful to Pat for her love and companionship over the past 10 years. In 2018, Allan joined a dance group in Courtenay, B.C. that kept him active and vital until April 2019. His family is grateful to his dance partner, Frankie Dougan, for her love and support in the past year. He is survived by his children, Debby (Ritchie Parkin), Ken (Carol), Leslie and Doug (Lorraine), his grandchildren, Stephanie, Duncan, David, Dan and Trish, and his great-grandchildren, Connar, Kaydance, Lynkoln and Rylie. At Allan's request, there will be no funeral service. Friends may remember Allan by a donation to the Royal Canadian Legion. A Poppy Tribute will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 17 in Courtenay on Friday, August 16 at 1400 hours (2 p.m.) Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019

