CROSSFIELD, Allan Ramon March 1st, 1958 - July 14th, 2020 It is with the deepest and most profound sorrow and heartbreak that the family of Allan Crossfield must announce that he lost his fight with cancer on July 14, 2020 at the age of 62. It was a battle that was fought for years so bravely, stoically, valiantly, and with such positivity and determination. He leaves his loving and devoted wife Joan, his mother Joan, brothers Wayne (Nutt), Douglas (Kob), and his two kitties (Zorro & Tazzy). He was predeceased by his father, Merton (Toby) in 2005. Allan retired from Canada Post in 2016, to pursue his love of gardening. He loved to seek out unusual tropical plants and seeds. He spent many hours cultivating his gorgeous bonsai plants. His garden was once featured in the B.C. Gardener Magazine and on the cover of Coastal Grower Magazine. Gardening was his life's passion! Allan was also a very accomplished drummer. He was the drummer for many bands, including Nuvo Wavo which was a very popular New Wave cover band playing the Victoria scene for several years. He also played in Back Trax, Club 13, The Kicks, and most recently Rewind. He loved and valued every moment spent with his musician friends! Allan also loved to go kayaking with his wife on Matheson Lake and hike the local trails around his home in beautiful Metchosin. He also loved to travel to Hawaii and cherished his visits to his second "birthplace" as he called it. He would spend every moment of his time in Hawaii either snorkelling or doing his favourite thing of cage diving with the sharks, which he adored! He will be so sadly missed by his wife, his family and his many friends. Many thanks to Dr. C. Stigant, Dr. J. Kinahan, Dr. H.Bindra, and Dr. M. Brigden, who did everything that they could to extend his life. As well we want to thank the absolutely amazing staff and nurses of the Renal Unit and the Hospice at the Jubilee Hospital. We also want to put out our heartfelt thanks to all of his many friends who offered such love and support for Allan during this incredibly difficult time, with extra special thanks to Shirley Smith and the Kirkhams! There will be a Celebration of Allan's Life and spirit at a later date when it is safe for a large group of people to gather together. In lieu of flowers a donation in his name to a local animal rescue society would be greatly appreciated, Victoria Humane Society, Victoria Animal Crusaders, Broken Promises, Wild Arc, BCSPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com