WATSON, Allan Richard September 8, 1932 - October 15, 2020 October 15, 2020 is a day we will never forget, as that is the day we lost our gentle dad, husband, brother, cousin, uncle and friend Allan Watson. Allan passed away peacefully at the age of 88 in Parksville with his daughter by his side, holding his hand. Allan was born in Victoria and spent the majority of his childhood there, moving around the city frequently as his parents changed homes often in their younger years. This also meant he changed schools a lot. In the end, he graduated from the same high school his father did and the school his grandson would later attend: Victoria High School in the heart of Fernwood. Allan went off to Los Angeles as a young man to attend Bible college. Finding the profession not quite suited to his personality, he returned to Victoria and attended Provincial Normal School at the Camosun Lansdowne campus. With credentials in hand, he went on to teach elementary school, mainly grades 5 and 6 and mainly in Kamloops and Richmond for the next number of years. Teaching, however, was not to be his ultimate calling. Allan read a life-changing book in the late 1950s that piqued his interest in the law profession: Anatomy of a Murder. Fascinated, that book catalyzed a career change. He attended UBC's law school, graduating in 1964, and took up the profession first in Vancouver, and then - as of 1967 - in Victoria at the historic firm, Crease and Company. He married and had two children, both born in Vancouver. In 1976, the family moved to Edmonton where he became a lawyer for the Alberta government. In the 1980s, Allan decided to further his education, and completed a Master of Laws degree at the London School of Economics in England. He retired in 2001, still in the employ of the Alberta government, now in Calgary. He spent his remaining years in French Creek, BC. Such a chronology does not do justice to who Allan really was, however. As befits a man with a scholarly and lawyerly background, Allan valued and cherished words, language and precision. His dictionary and reference documents were important to him. Grammar was paramount. Poor grammar in his children was gently corrected as they were growing up, with the result that a love of linguistic fundamentals was passed on to the next generation, and the next after that. Literature was vital. He was well-read, and passed on that love of reading to his descendants as well. Authors like W. Somerset Maugham, John Galsworthy, and Henry Fielding peppered his library, and for years he had a giant Oxford English Dictionary that seemed anchored in place, too big to move. Allan was always musical. He sang in church choirs and performed with the barbershop group "The Village Squires" in Victoria. He played the violin and bassoon, and performed with the Cosmopolitan and Westwind Music Societies in Edmonton and Calgary. He seemed always to have known how to play the piano, but surely someone must have taught him at some point. He loved classical music and he liked some niche types of music as well. Zamfir comes to mind. Allan was neat, perpetually well-groomed to his last day on this earth, and had a clever and delightful sense of humour as all the family knows. He had a hilariously silly practice of waving a white hankie when a family member was leaving, reminiscent of turn-of-the-century melodramas. Though he was generally a quiet man, he had a guffaw that could fill a home, especially when he was younger. Age made him quieter, but did not take his appreciation of humour. He was very good at staying positive despite hardships - a valuable trait we can all learn from. In his words, "this aging business is for the birds," but he did his best to stay optimistic and cultivate his interests regardless. Late in life, when living at a seniors home in Parksville, those interests included collecting recipes from the Times Colonist newspaper. He amassed quite a collection and, when he found he was missing one, he contacted the newspaper to have it sent to him (which it did). His plan was to make them someday when he got out. Allan was quiet, cultured, sweet-tempered, intellectual, a giver of random gifts at any time (a roll of tin foil, a pamphlet on pomegranates, a plunger), balanced, moderate and king of the inside joke. He is survived by his wife, two children, five grandchildren including one namesake, seven great-grandchildren, his brother and sister-in-law, his sister and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins and friends. In honour of Allan's life, please consider making a donation to your favourite charity. Our family is grateful for having had the time with Allan that we did, and for a long life well-lived. We miss him deeply and wish him continued love and light in his next journey. "See you on the other side, Dad."







